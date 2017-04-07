Owensboro youth minister could serve another 12 years in prison

A former Owensboro youth minister could be heading back to jail.

Jacob Conder was arrested on sexual abuse charges back in 2009.

He was sentenced to prison, then after getting out of jail in 2014, police began another investigation after discovering several child porn videos linked to Conder's home computer.

He was arrested and we've learned just this week plead guilty to several child porn charges.

Officials say he could serve another 12 years in prison.

