LEADING OFF: Arroyo, Guthrie back in majors, Red Sox ailing

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Saturday:

___

BRONSON'S BACK

Bronson Arroyo is set to make his first big league start since 2014 when the Reds host Philadelphia. The 40-year-old had Tommy John surgery two years ago and tore a tendon in his rotator cuff last spring while trying to make Washington's roster. He's back with Cincinnati, where he spent eight years as a rotation workhorse before leaving in free agency for Arizona after the 2013 season.

HAPPY, HAPPY

Jeremy Guthrie is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2015, starting on his 38th birthday for the Nationals when they visit Philadelphia. The right-hander opened Game 7 of the 2014 World Series for the Royals and struggled with them the following year. He got hit hard last season in the minors for San Diego and Miami and also played in Australia.

BOSTON BUG

Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez are trying to kick a flu bug that kept them out of a game Friday at Detroit. Betts also sat Wednesday because of the illness, as did Brock Holt, though Holt returned to be the designated hitter Friday. Xander Bogaerts and Matt Barnes are also out for Boston, both on the bereavement list.

A NEW ERA

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks makes his season debut, facing the Brewers at Miller Park. He led the majors last year with a 2.13 ERA, setting career highs with 16 wins and 170 strikeouts in 190 innings. He'll be opposed by lefty Tommy Milone, who joined the Milwaukee rotation after opening day starter Junior Guerra went on the disabled list with a strained right calf.

ANGEL ON THEIR SIDE

The Angels are cautiously confident about a quick recovery for right-hander Garrett Richards after placing him on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps. He missed most of last season with a partially torn elbow ligament, but chose rest and stem-cell injections over Tommy John surgery. He left his first start of the season with pain in his arm, and an MRI showed nerve irritation but no problems with the ligament. "It's kind of the best thing that we could have hoped for, a mild biceps strain," Richards said.

