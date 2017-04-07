Girl born at 23 weeks visits NICU nurses 23 years later

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What was simply a visit, turned into a surprise birthday party and celebration of 23 years of Tori Madison's life.



“I was not expecting any of this,” Madison said.



Madison was born at only 23 weeks gestation. She weighed 2 pounds and 3 ounces.



“We knew it was always touch and go in the beginning,” Charlotte Ispan, with Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said about Madison.

She spent 100 days in the former Norton Audobon's NICU. Madison was a miracle then and an inspiration for new parents in the NICU now.

“To actually see babies like her...too tell her how much we love her and how much she touched our lives,” Ispan said.



So long ago while she was so little, Madison kept the staff on their toes and on alert.



“Tori did test all the limits when it came to technology and ventilator therapy and all those things,” Ispan said.



Madison went back to the hospital to see where her life began and see the little ones now fighting for their own lives.

“I've seen pictures of course of how small I was, but seeing it in person is totally different,” Madison said. “I'm just really thankful for all the NICU nurses that took care of me. I think I really feel a strong connection to being a NICU nurse.”



For the NICU nurses, seeing Madison after 23 years makes them even more certain about the families they see and about their jobs.

“We've become very close to these parents as we go through this journey together,” Ispan said. “I just cannot say enough good things about the staff and this unit.”

Ispan is now the chief administrative officer for the hospital. Twenty-three years ago she was the charge nurse who oversaw Madison's care.

