Fish fry brings out hundreds for fallen officer's family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a hustle and bustle of the fish fry season.

St. John Paul Parish is seeing more people than ever after deciding to donate 20 percent of their proceeds to the family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman.

The week leading up to Friday’s fish fry was a bit different than most with images of Rodman, his accident, his funeral at the top of many minds.

“I felt like I was live at that funeral, I had cold chills all day long, I cried and I cried for the family,” Stephanie Coslow, who took her family to Friday’s fish fry, said.

Hundreds filtered through the parish on Goldsmith Lane throughout the day.

“We saw a lot of new faces at lunch time that we've never seen before,” Kristie Thorpe, who helped organize the event, said.

St. John Paul's Parish will donate a portion of their proceeds to Rodman’s family for the entire Lent season.

“So anything we can do to help. We appreciate law enforcement, and we're grateful to them,” Thorpe said.



In addition to new faces, uniforms were spotted too. Officers and firefighters came out to support their first responder family and honor Rodman.

“He made us proud,” John Shunnarah said. “Now that he's watching over us, he's going to continue to make us proud.”

As plates filled up, thoughts were filled with those Rodman left behind. Many at the fish fry sent prayers to his wife and children.

“I know that he has two small children and so hopefully his wife and other family members will feel as though they are deeply loved,” Father Bill Burks said.

The next fish fry is on Good Friday, April 14, for lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (carryout only), and/or dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. (eat-in or carryout) at 3521 Goldsmith Lane.

