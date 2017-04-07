McCracken Co., KY grand jury issues indictment against man accused of breaking into home

A McCracken County Grand Jury has issued a felony indictment for a man accused of breaking into a man's home with the intent to harm him.

On January 07, 2017 at approximately 11:11 p.m., reports of shots fired at a home located at 201 Stiles Road in McCracken County led to the discovery of two persons being shot.

Robert Christopher Ingram, 33, and Toby W. Reed, 39, were found at the home both shot, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ingram was taken to Lourdes Hospital by ambulance and later that morning flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital. Ingram has since been released from the hospital.

The homeowner, identified as being Eric J. Howard, 28, had reported that the two men had violently kicked in his door after Ingram had contacted him and told him that he (Ingram) was coming over to his home to harm him. Howard had barricaded the doors of his home for fear that the threat made by Ingram would be carried out.

Howard told sheriff’s investigators that after his door was kicked in, fearing for his life, and as the men entered his home, he shot both men, killing Reed and wounding Ingram.

Evidence was found where Howard did in fact barricade from inside the home, all of the entry doors in an attempt to keep anyone from entering his home.

Minutes after the last threat was received by Howard, two men arrived (Ingram and Reed) at Howards home, demanding entry, and threating Howard.

The door was then violently kicked in and the two men began entering the home, when Howard began shooting at the men.

After a lengthy investigation into this incident by sheriff’s detectives, the case was presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury Friday afternoon April 7, 2017.

After hearing sworn testimony from grand jury witnesses, they returned an indictment charging Robert C. Ingram with murder, burglary, and terroristic threatening. His bond was set at $505,500.00 cash.

Ingram turned himself in to the sheriff’s department at around 8:41 p.m. Friday night. He was lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Kentucky Law states that a person in guilty of burglary “when with the intent to commit a crime, they unlawfully enter a residence.” Kentucky law also states that to be guilty of murder, in subsection B, “a person wantonly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person and thereby causes the death of another person.”

As for any charges against Howard, there was no action taken by the McCracken County Grand Jury.

Likewise, the sheriff’s department investigation found that Howards actions in defending himself inside his home, and the use of deadly force, was within the scope of what Kentucky law allows.

