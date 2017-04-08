Westbrook secures triple-double average, falls short of 42nd

(AP Photo/Matt York). Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. (10) avoids a foul with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) is fouled by Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) spins around Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Phoenix.

By BOB BAUMAP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) - Russell Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season, but failed for the second game in a row to break Oscar Robertson's single-season record for most triple-doubles.

Westbrook fell two assists shy of what would have been his 42nd triple-double in the Oklahoma City Thunder's one-sided 120-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

On a rough night all around, Westbrook had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, along with eight turnovers before coach Billy Donovan pulled him with 2:34 to play.

Devin Booker scored 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Suns, who snapped a 13-game losing streak.

Westbrook did get the six assists he needed to assure that he'd join Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for a season.

