Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

REDS-CARDINALS

Garrett dazzles in debut, Reds beat Cardinals 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John's basketball player as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday.

Garrett struck out four, walked two and needed only 78 pitches to record 18 outs. The 6-foot-5 lefty played two seasons of hoops for St. John's while already a Reds minor leaguer.

Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined for three innings of hitless relief. Iglesias went two innings to earn his second save.

Joey Votto hit an RBI double off Mike Leake (0-1), who went eight innings. Scott Schebler homered in the ninth.

There were no strange plays at Busch Stadium, a day after a pitch that bounced got stuck to Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina's chest protector.

KNICKS-GRIZZLIES

Conley scores 31, Grizzlies beat Knicks to clinch seventh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Conley scored 31 points and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched the Number 7 seed in the Western Conference with a 101-88 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks Friday night.

Conley was 12 of 17 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, to lead six Grizzlies in double figures as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak. The Grizzlies will face the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Wayne Selden scored a career-high 13 points and Vince Carter added 12, including a trio of 3-pointers as the Grizzlies pulled away with a 16-2 rally in the fourth quarter.

Courtney Lee led the Knicks with 16 points, while Maurice Ndour recorded a career-high 15. Justin Holiday finished with 12 points, and Willy Hernangomez had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, lost for the third time in the last four.

TITANS-ARAMARK

Titans fire concessionaire Aramark over food, service issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have fired concessionaire Aramark three years into a 10-year deal over complaints about food quality and long lines.

The Titans issued a statement Friday saying they are looking at alternative food and beverage options to replace their last vendor. The team says the goal is to find the right solution to provide fans the service they expect.

The NFL franchise brought in Aramark in 2014, and the Titans put the vendor on notice after July 2015 when approximately 100 of 300 Aramark employees scheduled to work a U.S. national team soccer game did not show up.

Aramark filed a lawsuit on March 31st, and Chancellor Bill Young denied Aramark's request for a temporary injunction, according to The Tennessean, which first reported the firing.

KEENELAND OPENS

Blue Grass, Ashland highlight Keeneland's opening weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Keeneland begins its 15-day spring meet Friday.

The $150,000 Grade 3 Transylvania will lead off a month featuring 16 stakes races worth more than $4.3 million and qualifiers for the Kentucky Derby and Oaks highlighting 15 graded events.

The marquee events on Saturday's 11-race card with five stakes are the $1 million Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes and $500,000 Grade 1 Ashland, both of which award 170 points for the top four finishers toward the Derby on May 6th and Oaks for fillies on May 5th.

Unbeaten McCraken is the 7-5 morning line favorite in a seven-horse field for the Blue Grass; Daddy's Little Darling will lead the Ashland's eight-horse field as the 5-2 choice.

Keeneland will race Wednesdays through Sundays during April with no racing on Easter Sunday, April 16th.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.