Man charged with murder after body found in Louisville creek

Shoemaker's body was reported in Pond Creek, in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a body found in a southwestern Louisville Metro creek.

Early Saturday morning, LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested LaQuan Owsley, 35.

In a post on their Facebook page, LMPD announced that Owsley had been charged with murder.

Sean W. Shoemaker, 21, was found in a creek in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. February 27 by a passerby. Shoemaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Body found in Louisville creek

+ Identity of body found in creek released

The cause of Shoemaker's death has not yet been released.

LMPD said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.