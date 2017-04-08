Man charged with murder after body found in Louisville creek - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with murder after body found in Louisville creek

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Shoemaker's body was reported in Pond Creek, in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Shoemaker's body was reported in Pond Creek, in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a body found in a southwestern Louisville Metro creek.

Early Saturday morning, LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested LaQuan Owsley, 35. 

In a post on their Facebook page, LMPD announced that Owsley had been charged with murder. 

Sean W. Shoemaker, 21, was found in a creek in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. February 27 by a passerby. Shoemaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Shoemaker's death has not yet been released. 

LMPD said the case remains under investigation. 

