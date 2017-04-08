Study: Colds feel worse when patients feel lonely

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Having a cold is bad enough, but having a cold if you're lonely can actually feel worse, but according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

The study published in the American Journal for Psychology found scientific evidence that being lonely can actually make symptoms of a cold feel worse.

Researchers examined 213 volunteers' psychological and physical health, given cold-inducing nasal drops and quarantined for five days in hotel rooms.

Participants answered a number of questions that measured their loneliness.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kids show off their moves at Hip Hop Camp

+ UK 1996 Champs Commemorative bourbon bottle selling fast

+ UofL hosts Kentucky Arbor Day celebration

These questions included how strong their social networks were and how many connections volunteers had with family, friends, coworkers and anyone they might interact with in a typical week.

"We looked at the quality of people's relationships, not the quantity," study author Angie LeRoy, a graduate student in psychology at Rice University, said. "You can be in a crowded room and feel lonely. That perception is what seems to be important when it comes to cold symptoms."

Once volunteers were quarantined, they ranked how bad they felt on a scale 1-4 using a standard psychological scoring system.

Once researchers analyzed data, they concluded that loneliness and social ties did not seem to affect how likely someone was to get sick after being exposed to the cold virus. However, feeling lonely was a strong predictor of how bad people's self-reported cold symptoms were, even after accounting for other factors like age, sex, education level, income, marriage, body mass, and even the time of year.

"What makes this study so novel is the tight experimental design. It's all about a particular predisposition (loneliness) interacting with a particular stressor," study co-author Chris Fagundes, PhD, a psychology professor at Rice University, said. "Doctors should take psychological factors into account at intake. It would help them understand the phenomenon when a person comes in sick."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.