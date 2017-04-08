The Louisville Zoo welcomes two special deliveries

The pups were 7 pounds each when they were born. (Source: Louisville Zoo)

The two maned wolf pups are the first to be born at the Louisville Zoo in ten years. (Source: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birth of two maned wolf pups.

The maned wolves are native to South America and the first to be born at the Louisville Zoo in ten years.

On Valentine's Day, two females who weighed about seven pounds each were born to parents Sadie and Rocko.

According to zoo officials, guests can now see Sadie carrying her pups in her mouth around the maned wolf exhibit since the pups are not yet able to move around on their own.

The zoo will soon hold a naming contest where guests will get the chance to help name the pups. The zoo says details about the contest are soon to come.

