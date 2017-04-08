Police investigating shooting at Chickasaw Park

Police have blocked all entrances to the park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are responding to a shooting at Chickasaw Park, Metrosafe confirms.

The call came in just after 4:00 p.m. to the park, which is in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway, police and EMS are responding.

One male patient was found shot at that scene. Police confirmed that person was shot in the lower body, and is expected to be okay.

Police have blocked the entrance and exit to the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.