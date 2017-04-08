Golden Alert issued for Louisville man

Anyone with information on Johnny Peck's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1-. (Source: Metrosafe)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Services is asking for assistance locating a 65-year-old man.

Johnny Peck was last seen in the neighborhood around Preston and I-265 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Peck is described as a white male, 5'9", 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jacket, blue/green striped polo shirt, tan pants and blue/green tennis shoes.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police investigating shooting at Chickasaw Park

+ New addiction recovery home in New Albany seeking community assistance

+ The Louisville Zoo welcomes two special deliveries

He has a brown and white terrier mix dog with a red leash with him.

He may have memory or mental impairment.

Anyone with any information on Peck's whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.