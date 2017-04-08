Haircuts for the Hopeful gives free haircuts to homeless or those in need

On Sunday, hairstylists from different salons will be giving out free haircuts for the homeless.

It's called Haircuts for the Hopeful. It's the first year for this event, and it's targeted to give free haircuts to those who are homeless or just in need.

It will be from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Gym in Henderson.

Organizers said they were inspired by a similar event in Evansville and want to fill the needs of those in Henderson.

They told us anybody in need of a free haircut and who wants to hear a message of hope and new beginnings, is invited to come.

All you need to do is show up.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.