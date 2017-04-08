Gormley wins $1 million Santa Anita Derby by half-length

By The Associated Press

Gormley has won the $1 million Santa Anita Derby by a half-length in the West's major prep for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Gormley ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.16 and paid $14.40 to win at 6-1 odds on Saturday in Southern California.

Battle of Midway was second, followed by Royal Mo and Reach the World in fourth.

Illiad, the 3-1 favorite, finished fifth in the 13-horse field.

John Shirreffs trains Gormley and Royal Mo for owners Jerry and Ann Moss, who teamed to win the 2005 Kentucky Derby with 50-1 shot Giacomo.

Gormley earned 100 points in the system used to determine the 20-horse field for next month's Kentucky Derby.

