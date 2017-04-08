Hanson Declares April 8 "Wyatt Hill Day"

Most Walmart truckers say they don't get to ride in a semi until they're older, but Wyatt hill got his first ride before he was two years old.

He's often sound asleep, because of seizure medicine, a symptom of shaken baby syndrome.

Walmart decided to bend the rules a bit once Micheal Seider heard about Wyatt's story,

"It hit real close to home because I had a real abusive family growing up, and that's when I knew I had to do something for this child," Seider said.

The least he could do was give Wyatt a lap around the back parking lot in the truck. That was just the warmup before the truck was put in park at the front entrance.

That was the main reason everyone came to declare April 8 as Wyatt Hill Day. Truckers waited with gifts; Wyatt's family say they didn't expect this kind of crowd or this kind of surprise.

"We didn't know about the Wyatt day that's great. It's just hard to explain it's hard to put in words how you feel," said Wyatt's Parents Jonathan and Shelby.

Wyatt left with his own key to the city, and as an honorary trucker.

