Golden Alert issued for 87-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for Helen S. Pitney, 87.

Pitney is described by Metrosafe as a black female, 5'7", 126 pounds. 

She was last seen driving a 2012 gay Kia Forte with unknown direction of travel, in the vicinity of 4208 Wallingford Lane Saturday morning.

Pitney may have memory or mental impairment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1.

