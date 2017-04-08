Golden Alert issued for 87-year-old Louisville woman

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1. (Source: Metrosafe)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for Helen S. Pitney, 87.

Pitney is described by Metrosafe as a black female, 5'7", 126 pounds.

She was last seen driving a 2012 gay Kia Forte with unknown direction of travel, in the vicinity of 4208 Wallingford Lane Saturday morning.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police investigating shooting at Chickasaw Park

+ New addiction recovery home in New Albany seeking community assistance

+ The Louisville Zoo welcomes two special deliveries

Pitney may have memory or mental impairment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.