Phils score 12 vs Nats, biggest 1st inning in team history

By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies scored 12 runs for the biggest first inning in team history, with Howie Kendrick delivering a triple and single in the burst against Washington on Saturday night.

The Phillies combined nine hits and four walks against Jeremy Guthrie and reliever Enny Romero. The Phils didn't hit a home run in the inning, although they did have three doubles.

Philadelphia nearly matched the franchise mark for runs in an inning, set with 13 in the fourth at Cincinnati in 2003.

Maikel Franco, Michael Saunders and Tommy Joseph each knocked in a pair of runs.

Guthrie was pitching in the majors for the first time since 2015. He was lifted after Odubel Herrera's RBI infield single made it 9-0.

The crowd cheered louder with every run and erupted in a mock standing ovation when Guthrie was removed.

