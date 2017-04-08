Salad recalled after dead bat reportedly found in package

Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
Hyundai and Kia say they are voluntarily recalling more than 170,000 vehicles in South Korea over a defective engine.More >>
Honda is recalling 37,000 vehicles in the U.S. to check if replacement air bags contain the recalled Takata inflators that may have been put in there prior to the massive Takata recalls last year.More >>
No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
