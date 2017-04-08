John Boel's Derby Pick 6: Dreaming of roses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Unlike the NCAA basketball tournament, where you can narrow down the list of potential winners to 6 or 7 before it starts, the Kentucky Derby is a different animal. When a horse that's never won a race in his lifetime jumps up in the Bluegrass Stakes and beats 4 of the strongest Derby contenders, it's time to throw darts. But, I don't roll that way. Before the horses cooled down after the Wood, Bluegrass and Santa Anita Derby, I fired up my computer and started dissecting data and video to update my Derby Pick 6. I feel good about this analysis:

1 - Always Dreaming

Watch the way he gets squeezed back on the first turn in the Florida Derby and comes roaring back, never looking back.

His body movement shows he's eagerly romping his way to a finish time of 1:47.4 at 1 1/8 miles. That's only three-fifths of a second off Arrogate's track record. You've heard of Arrogate? And it's the fastest for a 3 year old since Alydar put up a 1:47 in 1978. Is there an Affirmed out there this year? I don't see it. And this all makes sense when you see the sire of Always Dreaming: Bodemeister. This is the first crop of Bodemeister runners and this one is just like dad - busts out of the gate and runs away from everyone. Dreaming has already won twice at 1 1/8 miles and appears as if he'll get every bit of the Derby's 1 1/4. His Keeneland yearling sales purchase price of $350,000 looks like the best investment in thoroughbred racing right now.

2 - Girvin

His Risen Star win was more impressive than his Louisiana Derby victory, but I still love the way he bears down and guts it out to the wire:

Feels like you'll have to kill him to deny him every time. I worry that they had to floor the accelerator a little too much in the Louisiana Derby but he'll have a nice rest working up til Derby. He will have only 4 career starts when he steps into the Derby gate. Most purists hate that. I love it. Running backs with fresh legs always fare better.

3 - Gunnevera

Go back up and watch the Florida Derby again. Notice Gunnevera was 15 lengths back, after an outside post (major deterrent to everyone at Gulfstream except Barbaro), and yet he comes flying down the stretch to get third. His final five furlongs were under :59. I'm not saying he'll get Always Dreaming at Derby with the extra 1/8 mile to work with, but he'll be right in the mix with a decent trip, extra ground and that fantastic turn of foot. For those of you who thought Practical Joke looked good closing in the Bluegrass to almost win, watch what happened when Practical Joke and Gunnevera both closed from deep in the Fountain of Youth, yeah. One of them is way better.



4 - Gormley

He just beat some nice horses in the Santa Anita Derby, and it wasn't easy. Watch the way the wise Victor Espinoza pulls Gormley back when the top three blaze an opening quarter in :22. Then watch the way he comes rolling past, his legs churning faster than all the other horses in the finishing pack.

Gormley went right from breaking his maiden to a Grade 1 and beat them too. Then he ran into Classic Empire at the top of his game in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Very forgivable. Came back and won the Sham by putting up a 1:35 in the mile race. Nice. He tried to go out on the front end with Mastery in the San Felipe and got tired. Mastery was a super horse before he got injured. If Gormley lays back a big and runs his race, he'll be tough on Derby day.



5 - Practical Joke

He won his first three races until he had to face Classic Empire in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile where Practical Joke finished third. Took a nice long layoff and came running fast down the stretch in his first start of the year in the Fountain of Youth. The Bluegrass was only his second start of the year and he looked like a monster nearly running down the winner. He'll be rolling in his third start of the year on the first Saturday in May. Gonna be a nice, juicy, overlooked price.



6 - McCraken

Undefeated until he finished third in the Bluegrass. I didn't understand why until I watched the race again.

He got bounced around bad after the start, then got rolling in the stretch only to run into the back of Practical Joke. Can we forgive this one race? Note in his past performances he won his first three races at Churchill Downs in big fields with a classic closing style. I think he'll be in the mix when he gets Mc-cracking in the stretch there again.

As of this writing, the superfecta play is to key Always Dreaming over these other 5 horses. But remember, South Carolina did crack the Final Four.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.