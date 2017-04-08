Police responding to shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is on scene responding to a call of a person shot in the Parkland neighborhood.

The call came in around 10:18. to the 1300 block of Cypress Street.

There was one person shot at that scene. Their condition is unknown.

EMS and Police are on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

