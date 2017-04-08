Protesters gather in Louisville to protest President Trump's healthcare plan

Politicians and protesters gathered in Louisville today against President Trump's proposed healthcare plan. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Politicians and protesters gathered in Louisville today against President Trump's proposed healthcare plan.

The protesters gathered in front of Senator Mich McConnell's Louisville office.

They were picketing in support of a single-payer healthcare system, which Representative John Yarmuth believes would solve the current issues of Obamacare.

The protesters also called for extended Medicare coverage.

Rep. Yarmuth says if Trump's healthcare plan is pushed through, people will end up with less coverage at a higher cost.

