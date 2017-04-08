Protesters gather in Louisville to protest President Trump's hea - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Protesters gather in Louisville to protest President Trump's healthcare plan

Politicians and protesters gathered in Louisville today against President Trump's proposed healthcare plan. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Politicians and protesters gathered in Louisville today against President Trump's proposed healthcare plan. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Politicians and protesters gathered in Louisville today against President Trump's proposed healthcare plan.

The protesters gathered in front of Senator Mich McConnell's Louisville office.

They were picketing in support of a single-payer healthcare system, which Representative John Yarmuth believes would solve the current issues of Obamacare.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
New addiction recovery home in New Albany seeking community assistance
Police investigating shooting at Chickasaw Park
Golden Alert issued for 87-year-old Louisville woman

The protesters also called for extended Medicare coverage.

Rep. Yarmuth says if Trump's healthcare plan is pushed through, people will end up with less coverage at a higher cost.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly