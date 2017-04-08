Kershaw gives up back-to-back homers for 1st time in career

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado celebrates after crossing home plate following his solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 8, 2017, in De...

By PAT GRAHAMAP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) - Clayton Kershaw surrendered back-to-back homers for the first time in his career, with Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra going deep in the sixth to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Saturday night.

Reynolds lined a two-run homer off Kershaw (1-1). Three pitches later, Parra followed with a solo shot to help the Rockies improve to 5-1 for the third time in franchise history.

This was only the third time Kershaw has allowed multi-homers in an inning over his career. The Dodgers ace went six innings and gave up four runs, including three homers, in his first loss to the Rockies since July 12, 2013.

Jon Gray turned in a strong outing during a no-decision, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings. Mike Dunn (2-0) got two outs in the sixth to earn the win and Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Nolan Arenado lined a hanging curveball from Kershaw in the first to deep center. He has two homers after tying for the NL lead with 41 last season.

Andrew Toles added a solo homer in the fifth for the Dodgers to tie it.

