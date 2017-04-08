Oldham County dedicates new Veterans Memorial Park

Saturday morning in Oldham County, the community came together to dedicate new Veterans Memorial Park of Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - This morning in Oldham County, the community came together to dedicate new Veterans Memorial Park of Kentucky.

423 bricks are laid in the park honoring service men and women who fought in battles dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Every war throughout the country's history is represented at the park.

"This is quite and honor to me," Gold Star Sister Elizabeth Browning said. "Because it kind of helped to bring some kind of memorial to Korean War Veterans, who you don't hear much about."

The Park is in Crestwood, next to the South Oldham High School campus.

The Oldham County School Board donated the land to help make the memorial possible.

They hoped it could also be used to educate students and keep the memory of veterans alive.

