Taste of West Louisville raises thousands for local students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - West Louisville has been deemed a food desert for several years. However, residents say that claim couldn't be further from the truth.

“From people selling food at their house, to making their own little business, there’s always somebody making some food or selling something,” Tiler Davis said. “People have to come down here and really find it.

Comments like Davis’ is part of the reason why Kiesha Allen put on the largest Taste of West Louisville event the community had ever seen.

“We need to make sure we support them go out and patronize their business,” Allen said. “Just show them love so they can turn into a future corporation.”

“All of the food was delicious,” Prolific Jones said.

“We had so many different vendors,” Allen said. “We had a juice bar, we had a live sushi roll, we had barbeque, barbeque sauce, we had cupcakes, we had little sweet treats, we had so many different things.”

The food raised more than four thousand dollars that will go toward scholarships for students.

“It's good cause it'll help me go to college and be a pharmacist,” Jordyn Pennebaker said.

Pennebaker has already earned money for school through her business, Lady J's lemonade.

Peenebaker plans to be back at the event serving her lemonade next year.

“Well see you all next year and make sure you get your tickets early,” Davis said.

Anyone interested in applying for a scholarship provided by the Taste of West Louisville can apply at Upliftlousiville.org

