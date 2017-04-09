Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

REDS-CARDINALS

Diaz hits 2 homers to back Wacha as Cardinals beat Reds 10-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 Saturday to spoil Bronson Arroyo's return to the majors.

Wacha (1-0) allowed three hits with six strikeouts against just one walk in his first start of the season. The Cardinals (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Reds, who had won three straight, fell to 3-2.

Wacha struggled a year ago, going 7-7 with a 5.09 ERA in 138 innings over 27 games (24 starts), but earned a spot in the rotation with a strong spring, posting a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings over seven starts.

The Reds called up 40-year-old Arroyo (0-1) to make the start. Arroyo, who spent 2 1/2 years out of the major leagues with elbow and shoulder troubles, allowed six earned runs on six hits over four innings, with three strikeouts and three walks

PREDATORS-JETS

Jets beat Predators 2-1, end season on 7-game win streak

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Blake Wheeler scored a short-handed goal with 45 seconds left in regulation to lift the Winnipeg Jets to their franchise-record seventh straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

With Joel Armia in the penalty box for tripping, Mark Scheifele carried the puck up the center of the ice, waited for Wheeler to get near the net and then sent him a pass he used for a low backhander past Pekka Rinne. It was Wheeler's 26th goal.

Winnipeg was already eliminated from the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons since relocating from Atlanta, but ended the season in record-breaking form for the Jets/Thrashers franchise.

Kyle Connor, playing in his first NHL game since Nov. 29, also scored for Winnipeg. Ryan Ellis had a short-handed goal for Nashville.

MASTERS-THE LATEST

Garcia, Rose share Masters lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Sergio Garcia continues to own a share of the Masters lead through three rounds, but he's keeping different company atop the leaderboard.

Justin Rose birdied five of his last seven holes for a 5-under 67 that leaves him tied with Garcia at minus-6. Rose sank a 12-footer on his final hole to give him a piece of the third-round lead for the first time in a major.

Garcia's best save became a birdie on 13 after his second shot disappeared off a bank toward the tributary of Rae's Creek. The ball actually bounced softly enough off the side of the bank to stop halfway down before he chipped up to tap-in range.

Garcia began the round tied with Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman and Thomas Pieters at 4 under. Fowler fired a 1-under 71 that leaves him one shot off the lead, and Hoffman is two shots back after carrying a four-stroke advantage into Friday's round. Pieters had the worst round of Friday's co-leaders, a 75 that puts him five shots off the pace.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) has climbed into contention despite opening with a 3-over 75. Spieth followed Friday's 69 with a 68 to pull into a tie with Hoffman and Ryan Moore at minus-4.

The worst round of the day belonged to Ernie Els, whose five-year Masters exemption is set to expire. Els signed off on an 83 that puts him in last place at 14 over and 20 shots behind.

DERBY PREPS

Gormley wins $1 million Santa Anita Derby by half-length

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Gormley has won the $1 million Santa Anita Derby by a half-length in the West's major prep for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Gormley ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.16 and paid $14.40 to win at 6-1 odds on Saturday in Southern California.

Battle of Midway was second, followed by Royal Mo and Reach the World in fourth.

Illiad, the 3-1 favorite, finished fifth in the 13-horse field.

John Shirreffs trains Gormley and Royal Mo for owners Jerry and Ann Moss, who teamed to win the 2005 Kentucky Derby with 50-1 shot Giacomo.

Gormley earned 100 points in the system used to determine the 20-horse field for next month's Kentucky Derby.

