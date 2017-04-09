Paralyzed woman awarded $15M in medical negligence lawsuit

The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her. (Source: KCNC/CNN)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO (KCNC/CNN) – A Colorado jury found a surgical center negligent and awarded nearly $15 million to a woman who became paralyzed after doctors made a mistake and gave her the wrong drug.

Robbin Smith visited a surgery center in 2013 to treat her chronic back problems. The woman planned to travel for her son’s upcoming wedding and hoped a doctor-recommended epidural steroid injection would ease her pain.

But the doctors used a drug called Kenalog, which contained a warning that stated it was not safe for epidurals.

The drug caused a stroke in Smith’s spine. Minutes later, she was paralyzed.

"Our life has changed forever. I died that day. I completely died that day,” Smith said.

The woman spent more than two months in intense inpatient rehab. She watched her son’s wedding from FaceTime.

Smith and her husband, Ed, say the surgery center should have known not to use Kenalog for epidural injections.

"I don't think there's anyone that I know of that's going to say, 'Yeah, go ahead. Inject me with a drug that's known to cause catastrophic neurological damages.' They didn't give us that opportunity,” Ed Smith said.

Last month, a jury found the surgery center negligent and awarded the Smiths nearly $15 million in damages. The couple’s attorney says it’s the second largest medical negligence verdict in Colorado history.

Because of damages caps, the Smiths say they will likely receive about a third of the awarded amount.

With their kids grown, the couple had been looking forward to traveling, but Robbin Smith now needs 24/7 care for the rest of her life.

"Give me my legs back. That, I'll completely trade for the money. Is that going to happen? No,” the woman said.

A law firm representing the surgical center said Thursday they may file an appeal against the couple.

