The Latest: Fans say farewell to music legend Chuck Berry

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Fans stand in line for a chance to pay their respects to the rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry during a public viewing ahead of his celebration of life and private burial Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Louis. The man behind such...

(Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2007, file photo, legendary U.S. musician Chuck Berry performs on stage at the Avo Session in Basel, Switzerland. Fans can file past Berry's casket later Sunday, April 9, 2017, at a St. Lo...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Alan Bozich, left, holds up his phone to watch a video of Chuck Berry as he stands in line with Jimmy Herrmann, right, to pay their respects to the rock 'n' roll legend during Berry's public viewing Sunday, April 9, 2017, in S...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). FILE - In this Saturday, May 30, 2009 file photo, Chuck Berry performs at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert to New Orleans rock and roll musician Fats Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans. Fans can file past B...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Fans stand in line for a chance to pay their respects to the rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry during a public viewing ahead of his celebration of life and private burial Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Louis. The man behind such...

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on the public viewing and private service honoring rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Fans young and old are filing into a St. Louis music club to pay their final respects to rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry, who died last month at age 90.

The Pageant, where Berry often performed, opened its doors Sunday morning for a four-hour public viewing, which will be followed by a private service for family and friends.

The musician behind hits such as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" had a profound influence on rock 'n' roll, from garage bands to stadium acts such as the Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Berry was the first artist in the inaugural 1986 class to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he closed out its concert in 1995 to celebrate that Cleveland building's opening.

___

1 a.m.

Chuck Berry fans have the chance to say their final farewells to the late rock 'n' roll visionary.

Fans can file past Berry's casket later Sunday at a St. Louis club where he often performed. After the public viewing, a private service will be held for family and friends of the music legend, who died March 18 at age 90.

The musician behind hits such as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" had a profound influence on rock 'n' roll, from garage bands to stadium acts such as the Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Berry was the first artist in the inaugural 1986 class to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he closed out its concert in 1995 to celebrate that Cleveland building's opening.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.