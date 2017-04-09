Breakaway halfway house finalized, in need of community support

The members of the Royal Court have been representing the Festival at a variety of events since their selection in January.More >>
The members of the Royal Court have been representing the Festival at a variety of events since their selection in January.More >>
The Breakaway is accepting applications and before all the women move in they hope to raise $150,000.More >>
The Breakaway is accepting applications and before all the women move in they hope to raise $150,000.More >>
This weekend, LMPD announced that Owsley and Bruce had been charged with murder.More >>
This weekend, LMPD announced that Owsley and Bruce had been charged with murder.More >>
High pressure shifts east on Sunday as warmer southerly winds increase. This sets us up for a fabulous weather day on Sunday into Monday.More >>
High pressure shifts east on Sunday as warmer southerly winds increase. This sets us up for a fabulous weather day on Sunday into Monday.More >>
West Louisville has been deemed a "food desert” for several years. However, residents say that claim couldn't be further from the truth.More >>
West Louisville has been deemed a "food desert” for several years. However, residents say that claim couldn't be further from the truth.More >>