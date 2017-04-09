Derby Festival crowns UofL senior 2017 queen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The annual Fillies Derby Ball has crowned its 2017 queen.

Twenty-one-year-old Natalie Brown, a senior at UofL, was the lucky lady, chosen by the traditional spin of a wheel on Saturday night. Brown is a Trustees Scholar, Honors Scholar, on the Student Orientation Staff and serves as a Cardinal Ambassador.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Boel's Derby Pick 6 - Dreaming of roses

+ The Louisville Zoo welcomes two special deliveries

+ Fish fry brings out hundreds for fallen officer's family

The Fillies Derby Ball is the largest fundraiser, for the KDF foundation, which gives back to the community through scholarships and grants to non-profits.

"It takes a whole community," Susan Moore, Fillies Derby Ball Chairwoman, said. "The whole community supporting by purchasing a Pegasus Pin or attending the style shows, the fishing tournaments, the parade. There's a lot of events!"

Past Derby Festival Queens include Martha Layne Collins - Kentucky's first woman Governor, the late Gail Gorski - the first female pilot for United Airlines and a number of other community leaders.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.