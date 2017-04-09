Hopkinsville nightclub shooting leaves 2 injured

A shooting at a Hopkinsville nightclub has left two injured Sunday morning.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting a P.J.’s Nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a male with gunshot wounds to his legs and a second male with a wound to the chest in the area of Dyno Mart, near the nightclub.

Deputies believe an altercation took place inside the nightclub and ended in the parking area.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses at this time, however no arrests have been made.

Both victims were transported to the Jennie Stuart Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 270-890-130.

