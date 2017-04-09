Crews battle fire at Owensboro apartments

Crews battled a massive fire at the Royal Arms Apartments in on East Byres Avenue.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire crews told us the fire spread quickly, but everyone made it out safely.

We have a reporter on the scene.

You can see some of the fire damage on the back side of the apartments pic.twitter.com/lvWC4CjMJg — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) April 9, 2017

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. The investigation will begin on Monday.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.