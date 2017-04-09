Crews battle fire at Owensboro apartments - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Crews battle fire at Owensboro apartments

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Crews battled a massive fire at the Royal Arms Apartments in on East Byres Avenue.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire crews told us the fire spread quickly, but everyone made it out safely.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. The investigation will begin on Monday. 

