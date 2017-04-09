Plan proposed to change traffic flow on Lexington Road

Safety improvements are in the works for a busy road in Louisville, and now the city is looking for feedback from residents. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -Safety improvements are in the works for a busy road in Louisville, and now the city is looking for feedback from residents. Lexington Road in Irish Hills between Grinstead and Payne would be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.

“Well about once every two months I would guess there would be an accident over there. I've heard many,” Greg Underwood said.

Underwood lives on Lexington Road and says he knows there is a traffic problem on the street his house sits on.

“I would hear a big boom from my house and I live about 600 feet away but I hear the bang and I know what's happened,” Underwood said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Multiple houses involved in Utica fire

+ 2 men charged with murder after body found in Louisville creek

+ Multiple accidents causing delays on I-65 Northbound in Hardin County

The latest road crash data shows 48 crashes along Lexington from Payne to Grinstead, and another 30 crashes at the intersection of Payne.

Underwood says he is unsure of plans to reduce the current four-lane road in front of his home to two lanes with a middle turning lane.

“Dedicated turning lanes and new signalization, I think will make it safer for everyone and will help the traffic flow here,” Bill Hollander said.

Councilman Bill Hollander supports the new road configuration. A study shows roads with higher traffic like Brownsboro Road and Grinstead Drive have gone through similar changes and the number of crashes have d ropped.

“It has slowed down the traffic I think people are getting on the highway easier and I think it's great,” Marion VanIngen said.

VanIngen lives near Brownsboro in Clifton and says she would support a similar road layout on Lexington. As a bicyclist, she is also excited for the bike lanes that would be developed along the corridor.

“You just feel like some people get to close to you, so I haven't ridden it in a long time but I would be so happy is there was another lane a bike lane,” VanIngen said.

Councilman Hollander says the proposed project is more than bike lane. It also includes repaving, drainage improvements and new traffic flow.

“I think it is going to make it safer for motorists, Hollander said. "This is a section of road that has a high accident rate and we hope to reduce that."

Louisville Metro's Office of Advanced Planning will be hosting two public meetings to share and to discuss the project. Click here for more info.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.