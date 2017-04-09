Multiple accidents causing delays on I-65 Northbound in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - There are multiple wrecks on northbound I-65 in Hardin County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The wrecks are between mile markers 80 and 90. Traffic volume is extremely heavy, in part due to vacationers returning from spring break.

KYTC says significant delays are likely.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Taste of West Louisville raises thousands for local students

+ 2 men charged with murder after body found in Louisville creek

+ New addiction recovery home in New Albany seeking community assistance

They also advise that drivers should plan on using alternate routes to avoid the delays.

William Natcher Parkway North at Bowling Green to Western Kentucky Parkway East, then rejoining I-65 north in Elizabethtown.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.