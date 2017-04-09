Multiple houses involved in Utica fire

WAVE 3 News is en route to this fire. Multiple agencies are responding. (Source: Clayton Clan/ Facebook Viewer)

UTICA, IN (WAVE) - There is a large house fire working in Utica, crews are on scene.

Multiple houses are involved in the fire. Utica Fire as well as other agencies are responding.

It appears to be in the area of the 400 block of Front Street.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to the fire and will be updating this story with more information.

