KSP investigating Daviess Co. inmate death

Kentucky State Police are conducting an investigation after an inmate from the Daviess County Jail died while in custody.

We're told 39-year-old James Lester of Owensboro was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication.

About three hours after being taken to jail, he became sick and was taken to the hospital where he died.

KSP says their investigation is on-going.

