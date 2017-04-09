Cause of death determined for KY woman found dead in April house fire

A Lyon County, Kentucky woman who was found dead in a house fire died from cardiac complications prior to the fire.

Patricia S. Hoss, 80, of Kuttawa, Ky, was pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire by Lyon County Coroner Ronnie Patton on April 9. An autopsy showed that Hoss died before the fire started.

Investigators initially believed Hoss had died as a result of the fire.

The fire is believed to have been started inside the home, but is not considered suspicious at this time.

Officers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a fire alarm for a residence on Lake Barkley Drive in Lyon Co., Ky just after 6 a.m. on April 9.The call was in addition to another that KSP Post 1 received from a resident on Lake Barkley Drive, stating his neighbor’s house was on fire.

The Kuttawa Fire Department and the Eddyville Fire Department responded to the home. Officials said they could see fire and smoke coming from the home. After the fire was extinguished, fire crews found Hoss's body inside the home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.