Kentucky State Police investigate deadly house fire

One woman is dead as a result of a house fire on Sunday, April 9 in Lyon County, Kentucky.

Officers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a fire alarm for a residence on Lake Barkley Drive in Lyon Co., Ky just after 6 a.m.

This call was in addition to another that KSP Post 1 received from a resident on Lake Barkley Drive, stating his neighbor’s house was on fire.

Kuttawa Fire Department and Eddyville Fire Department responded to the residence.

Officials said they could see fire and smoke were coming from the residence. After the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the house.

Patricia S. Hoss, 80, of Kuttawa, Ky, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lyon County Coroner Ronnie Patton.

Investigators at the scene believe Hoss died as a result of the fire, but are awaiting confirmation from an autopsy scheduled tomorrow at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Ky.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but no foul play is suspected.

