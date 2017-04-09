Friends of Central City fire victim share memories

Jessica Phelps died at the University of Louisville burn unit from injuries she got from a fire in Central City back in August 2016. Funeral services were held on Saturday at the Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.

January 2016 was the last time Courtney Phillips saw Jessica Phelps. That was the first time they met since they drifted apart after graduation.

"She was the same as always," Phillips said.

Phelps heard about her friend's passing on social media. She was the same person who made her feel less lonely while growing up.

"She was one of the few people that were genuinely kind to me," Phillips said. "She taught me that you may not feel like it but there is someone that cares."

After some time to let it sink in, she's left with a feeling of emptiness.

"It literally felt like my heart was breaking. She was always kind and to know that she died in the way she did."

Jessica lost a long battle with third-degree burns this week, after coping with several skin graft surgeries and the removal of her right leg, all starting from a fire back in August. Phillips didn't predict this kind of outcome.

"Jess was always a fighter. She had fought hard to become the woman that she was."

Phillips says she's glad she learned that trait, before saying goodbye way too soon.

Firefighters never found out what caused the fire.

