Delta says 150 more flights canceled as storm effects linger

NEW YORK (AP) - Delta Air Lines said it canceled another 150 flights on Sunday as it tries to get back on schedule after severe thunderstorms that disrupted flights into and out of its hub in Atlanta.
Delta said Sunday afternoon that its operations are stabilizing, but there aren't enough crews available to staff its flights, in part because of federal regulations on rest for crews. Delta advised travelers to check its website and mobile app because more flights may be canceled. It's offering waivers to help people rebook their flights without charge.
The airline canceled more than 3,000 flights this week as powerful thunderstorms moved across Georgia and other states in the Southeast. It canceled another 275 flights Saturday morning.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Alaska Air flight 892 returned to Honolulu after departing the Honolulu International Airport, Wednesday evening. DOT officials say an odor in the cabin sickened four flight crew members. Upon arrival in Honolulu, the four crew members requested to be transported to the hospital for evaluation. One passenger told Hawaii News Now the plane was in the air for about an hour before being turned around. The passenger also said other passengers appeared to show signs of being sicken...More >>
Alaska Air flight 892 returned to Honolulu after departing the Honolulu International Airport, Wednesday evening. DOT officials say an odor in the cabin sickened four flight crew members. Upon arrival in Honolulu, the four crew members requested to be transported to the hospital for evaluation. One passenger told Hawaii News Now the plane was in the air for about an hour before being turned around. The passenger also said other passengers appeared to show signs of being sicken...More >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
Comedian Don Rickles, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy who headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows, died Thursday at 90More >>
Comedian Don Rickles, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy who headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows, died Thursday at 90More >>
President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>