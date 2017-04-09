Pujols leads Angels' 7-run rally in 9th to beat Seattle 10-9

(AP Photo/Christine Cotter). Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons can't handle the throw as Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura steals second base in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Christine Cotter). Seattle Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma delivers a pitch in the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Christine Cotter). Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22 is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Christine Cotter). Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte (19)is tagged out by Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia (26) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Christine Cotter). Los Angeles Angels' Cliff Pennington (7) celebrates after getting the game-winning hit in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 10-9.

By GREG BEACHAMAP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Albert Pujols hit his 592nd career homer and a tying two-run single in the ninth inning before Cliff Pennington's drive to the wall capped the Los Angeles Angels' rally from a six-run deficit for a 10-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Pennington's single drove in Mike Trout to end a preposterous comeback by the Angels, who trailed 8-1 in the seventh and 9-3 before Pujols homered to lead off the ninth against Casey Fien.

Yunel Escobar trimmed Seattle's lead with a two-out, two-run double off closer Edwin Diaz (0-1), who gave up three hits. Diaz also walked Kole Calhoun and Trout before Pujols and Pennington delivered back-to-back singles.

Robinson Cano had a three-run homer and a two-run double for the Mariners, who fell to 1-6 in miserable fashion.

Andrew Bailey (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.