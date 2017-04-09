Petrino Happy With Jackson's Improvement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) He was the most electrifying football player in the country last season. Even brought home the Heisman Trophy, but like the rest of us, there's still room to improve for U of L quarterback, Lamar Jackson. On Saturday, the Cards held their final full scrimmage before next weekend's spring game. Head coach, Bobby Petrino is very happy with Jackson's growth in the off season. " I thought he had a really good week too. That really was the emphasis. Seeing the safeties. Understanding the coverage. Going through your progression. One, two, three and understanding what's going on. I thought he had his best week, and really focused in, and trying to understand the protections," said Petrino.

