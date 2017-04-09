Professional paintball tournament comes to Louisville

One of the region's largest paintball tournament took place in Louisville this weekend. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the region's largest paintball tournament took place in Louisville this weekend.

The MXSL Asylum Open took place at Paintball Asylum in Louisville.

It was free to the public, and everyone was encouraged to participate.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Plan proposed to change traffic flow on Lexington Road

+ Multiple houses involved in Utica fire

+ 2 men charged with murder after body found in Louisville creek

There were also several vendors with paintball gear and equipment.

"Aw man, chaos is going on, controlled chaos honestly," participant Ryan Leffler said. "A lot of guns blazing, a lot of people yelling and talking and running and sliding around everywhere. The goal is not necessarily to shoot everyone out, but hit that buzzer and just win that point."

The event spanned all weekend with hundreds of people participating.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.