UK Offense Struggles in Scrimmage

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) Over at UK, the defense has been receiving high praise from head coach, Mark Stoops. Stoops says they're physical and make plays. Of course, when the defense is playing that well, the offense is probably struggling. Offensive coordinator, Eddie Gran was less than thrilled with his unit after Saturday's scrimmage. "I was very disappointed and they were awful. They practiced for an hour and a half unbelievably. They competed, they got after them for one hour and 30 minutes but the last 20 they decided not to compete and they got their tail whipped," said Gran.

