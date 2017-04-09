Mayfield, KY man arrested after hitting his brother with vehicle - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mayfield, KY man arrested after hitting his brother with vehicle

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Quinton Turner (Source: Graves County Jail website) Quinton Turner (Source: Graves County Jail website)
MAYFIELD, KY (AP) -

A man out of Mayfield, Kentucky has been arrested on several charges after hitting his brother with his vehicle.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said Quinton Turner, 19, and his brother, Austin Turner, 20, were stopped on the side of the Purchase Parkway in separate vehicles. 

An argument over Quinton driving a vehicle that had no license or insurance began and Austin tried to get his brother to take the vehicle home. 

After the argument was over, Austin was walking back to his vehicle when Quinton ran over him with the vehicle he was driving. 

Quinton then left the scene but officials located him short time later and arrested him. 

Austin Turner was transported to an area medical center for treatment of minor injuries.  

Quinton Turner was lodged in the Graves County Jail and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, no insurance, no registration receipt and leaving the scene of an accident. The Kentucky State Police assisted with this arrest.          

