Mayfield, KY man arrested after hitting his brother with vehicle

More than 250 people participated in the annual Out of the Darkness campus walk today at UofL.More >>
More than 250 people participated in the annual Out of the Darkness campus walk today at UofL.More >>
High pressure shifts east on Sunday as warmer southerly winds increase. This sets us up for a fabulous weather day on Sunday into Monday.More >>
High pressure shifts east on Sunday as warmer southerly winds increase. This sets us up for a fabulous weather day on Sunday into Monday.More >>
He was the most electrifying football player in the country last season. Even brought home the Heisman Trophy, but like the rest of us, there's still room to improve for U of L quarterback, Lamar Jackson.More >>
He was the most electrifying football player in the country last season. Even brought home the Heisman Trophy, but like the rest of us, there's still room to improve for U of L quarterback, Lamar Jackson.More >>
Sunday in Louisville, there was a gathering to prepare the city mentally and spiritually for some big events on the horizon.More >>
Sunday in Louisville, there was a gathering to prepare the city mentally and spiritually for some big events on the horizon.More >>
One of the region's largest paintball tournament took place in Louisville this weekend.More >>
One of the region's largest paintball tournament took place in Louisville this weekend.More >>