Two homes destroyed in Utica fire

Incredible images of flames and smoke could be seen from the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

UTICA, IN (WAVE) - Incredible images of flames and smoke could be seen from the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon. A massive house fire on Front Street in Utica spread to the home next door in minutes

“We originally thought, you know, when the crews got here that the main body of fire was to the building on the left,” Utica Fire Department's Josh Growe said.

However, fire crews’ original assessment turned out to be incorrect. The fire started at Andres Sauer’s home.

His family was using a fire pit in the backyard for an afternoon barbecue. Sauer left the home to pick up his daughter, while other family members stayed behind.

“I came back from taking my daughter and I see a lot of smoke coming back,” Sauer said. “I say, ‘Man somebody's house is burning’ and so I look and I'm like ‘Wow it's my house that's burning.”

Sauer’s family says strong winds blew the flames from the pit.

“I haven't gotten an accurate reading of the gusts yet, but I'm wanting to say maybe fifteen miles per hour winds.” Utica Fire Department's Josh Growe said.

The wind carried flames next door, destroying Sauer's neighbor's property.

“He has a collection of cars and motorcycles,” Sauer said. “Everything is gone.”

Sauer’s neighbors' deaf daughter was inside the burning home as well. She and everyone else made it out without a scratch.

Sauer is thankful no one was hurt.

“Praise the lord,” Sauer said. “Thank you Jesus. He knows what he's doing.”

