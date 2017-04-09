UofL hosts suicide awareness walk

More than 250 people participated in the annual Out of the Darkness campus walk today at UofL. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

It was hosted by the UofL Card SPEAK Program, and was a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The organization has a goal of reducing the annual suicide rate by 20 percent by the year 2025. It hopes to achieve that goal through education and advocacy programs.

"About one in 10 college students at any given time will experience and contemplate suicide," UofL student Sara Williams said. "So, the walks were started as a way to raise awareness that suicide happens to more people than we actually think."

Last year, UofL's Campus Walk raised more than $7,000 and had 150 participants.

Louisville's Out of the Darkness walk was just one of more than 125 walks being held nationwide for the cause this year.

