Latest Indiana sports

CUBS-BREWERS

Schwarber, Zobrist homer in Cubs' 7-4 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs took the weekend series from the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-4 victory Sunday.

Chicago scored four runs in the top of the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies (0-2) on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward.

Arrieta (2-0) allowed just three hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, the only blemish on his line a three-run home run hit by Ryan Braun in the third.

The right-hander retired 13 of the 14 batters following Braun's home run, including a stretch of five consecutive strikeouts.

Schwarber connected for a solo homer off Davies in the second, while Zobrist increased Chicago's lead to 6-3 with a blast off reliever Carlos Torres as part of a two-run seventh.

Kris Bryant entered Saturday's game 1 for 16 on the season but finished the series 6 for his last 10 to raise his batting average to .280. He went 3 for 4 with a walk Sunday.

Milwaukee did not get a hit after Braun's home run in the third inning until Domingo Santana homered off Hector Rondon with two outs in the ninth. Cubs closer Wade Davis came on to get the final out.

HONORARY STREET SIGN-BAEZ

Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez with honorary street sign

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago is honoring Cubs player Javier Baez with an honorary street in the center of the city's Puerto Rican community.

The second baseman is scheduled to join Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, other officials and fans for the unveiling of a street sign on Tuesday. "Javier 'Javy' Baez Way" will be located in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, near Little Cubs Fields.

Baez was the only Puerto Rican player on the Cubs roster when the team won the 2016 World Series.

The World Series trophy also will be on display. The first 500 fans to get a wristband at the event will be allowed to have a photo taken with the trophy.

INDYCAR-LONG BEACH

Hinchcliffe grabs 1st victory since near-fatal 2015 accident

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - James Hinchcliffe raced to his first victory since his near-fatal accident in 2015 by hanging on for a three-lap shootout to the finish Sunday on the streets of Long Beach.

Hinchcliffe had two strong late restarts to win in a Honda for Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports. It was the Canadian's first victory since at New Orleans a month before he nearly bled to death in an accident during practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Sebastien Bourdais followed his season-opening victory at St. Pete with a second-place finish to give Honda a 1-2 podium finish.

Josef Newgarden was the highest finishing Team Penske driver and was third in a Chevrolet.

Scott Dixon was fourth in a Ganassi Honda, and defending race winner Simon Pagenaud drove from last to fifth.

INDYCAR-ANDRETTI-JACK HARVEY

Jack Harvey will drive a 5th Andretti entry in the Indy 500

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Andretti Autosport has chosen British driver Jack Harvey for its fifth entry into next month's Indianapolis 500.

It will be the first IndyCar Series race for Harvey, who has raced in 30 Indy Lights events and won the British F3 championship in 2003.

Michael Andretti called Harvey "a rising talent in open-wheel racing," and noted the organization has watched him progress in the Mazda Road to Indy ladder and the British F3 series.

Harvey won at Indy in the lights races for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the Freedom 100 in 2015.

The 23-year-old said the Indy 500 is "easily the biggest race I have entered in my career. We have been working incredibly hard over the last 18 months to make this happen and it's hard to put into words what this means to me."

Longtime Andretti partner AutoNation will sponsor Harvey.

NASCAR-TEXAS

Changed track, same result at Texas with Jimmie Johnson win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Jimmie Johnson has earned his first win of the Monster Energy season, going from the back of the field to Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway.

The seven-time Cup champion charged under Joey Logano with 16 laps to go and claimed his 81st career victory. Johnson had to start at the back of the 40-car field because of a tire change after a spin in qualifying.

It was Johnson's seventh victory at Texas, six coming in the last 10 races there.

Points leader Kyle Larson finished second for the fourth time this season. Logano, polesitter Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. rounded out the top five.

