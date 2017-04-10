Police: Former Braves player Otis Nixon is missing
(AP Photo/Dave Tulis, File). FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2011 file photo, former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, left, is greeted by former Braves manager Bobby Cox during a Braves Legends Game featuring the 1991 Braves against all other Braves alumni in...
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia are looking for former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.
In a Facebook post, the Woodstock Police Department says Nixon, who's 58, was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a local golf course but never arrived.
Nixon was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.
Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.
