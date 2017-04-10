Toyota announces record $1.33B investment in Georgetown, KY plant

Toyota Motor Manufacturing is in Scott County, KY. (Source: Toyota)

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - Toyota has announced a record $1.33 billion investment in its Georgetown, Kentucky plant.

Gov. Matt Bevin joined Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky President Wil James to give details of the investment during a 10 a.m. news conference in Georgetown.

The investment is said to be the largest of any automaker in Kentucky and the second-largest in state history.



