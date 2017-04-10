Toyota to invest record $1.33 billion in Georgetown, KY plant

Gov. Matt Bevin and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky President Wil James will discuss details of the investment during a 10 a.m. news conference in Georgetown.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky President Wil James will discuss details of the investment during a 10 a.m. news conference in Georgetown.More >>
With the atmosphere so dry, the winds will pose an elevated fire danger today.More >>
With the atmosphere so dry, the winds will pose an elevated fire danger today.More >>
Incredible images of flames and smoke could be seen from the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Incredible images of flames and smoke could be seen from the Ohio River on Sunday afternoon.More >>
More than 250 people participated in the annual Out of the Darkness campus walk today at UofL.More >>
More than 250 people participated in the annual Out of the Darkness campus walk today at UofL.More >>
He was the most electrifying football player in the country last season. Even brought home the Heisman Trophy, but like the rest of us, there's still room to improve for U of L quarterback, Lamar Jackson.More >>
He was the most electrifying football player in the country last season. Even brought home the Heisman Trophy, but like the rest of us, there's still room to improve for U of L quarterback, Lamar Jackson.More >>